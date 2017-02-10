Startup Weekend Spartanburg Coming to Johnson School of Business and Economics Feb. 24–26

It’s recognized around the country as an experience that can help business ideas can get the jumpstart they need to get off the ground.

The George Dean Johnson Jr. College of Business and Economics is opening its doors to local budding entrepreneurs for Startup Weekend February 24 – 26.

In 54 hours, participants will learn how to create a real company, meeting mentors, investors, cofounders, and sponsors who are ready to help them get started. On this episode of the City of Spartanburg podcast, the hosts talk to Brian Brady, Director of the GreenHouse Business Incubator at the Johnson School of Business and Economics, and Parker Baxter, co-organizer of the event. Listen below for more.

Want to listen to the City of Spatanburg podcast on your iOS device? Follow this link to subscribe through iTunes. Got Stitcher? Follow this link to listen. Podcast music provided by Spartanburg singer-songwriter, David Ezell.