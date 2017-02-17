Tickets Now on Sale for the College Baseball Series at Fluor Field

Baseball season is right around the corner, and 2017 promises to be an exciting year at Fluor Field with its $13 million enhancement project nearing a conclusion.

Fans can get their first look at the enhancements while enjoying baseball beginning on Friday, March 3rd, and the Drive have announced that tickets for the College Baseball Series at Fluor Field are now on sale.

The College Baseball Series will feature elite programs from across the country in Downtown Greenville. Among the highlights of the schedule this spring are the return of the Reedy River Rivalry presented by ScanSource – which showcases Clemson and South Carolina as part of the fiercest rivalry in college baseball, the First Pitch Invitational – which combines with the Reedy River Rivalry for an exciting opening weekend of baseball in Greenville, and the return of the Southern Conference Tournament to Fluor Field after a dramatic year in 2016.

“We are looking forward to hosting more of the top college baseball programs in the country at Fluor Field this spring,” said Drive General Manager Eric Jarinko. “The 2017 College Baseball Series features a number of familiar faces to baseball fans in the Upstate, and we will also welcome three programs to Fluor Field for the first time. Between the return of college baseball and the newest enhancements that will be unveiled on the opening weekend, March will be an exciting month at Fluor Field.”

Tickets for all college games not involving Clemson or South Carolina will be $9, and those tickets are general admission. Tickets for games involving Clemson or South Carolina will be sold at regular tiered pricing ranging from $8-$12, but tickets for the Reedy River Rivalry can only be purchased through the ticket offices of Clemson and South Carolina. Fans can purchase tickets or get more information by calling the Fluor Field box office at (864) 240-4528 or by visiting glitnirticketing.com.

The College Baseball Series kicks off on Friday, March 3rd with the return of the First Pitch Invitational. Game one kicks off at noon and features the Presbyterian Blue Hose against the UT Martin Skyhawks, a newcomer to Fluor Field. Game two of the day features a pair of Fluor Field staples – the Furman Paladins and the Michigan State Spartans – at 5:00 PM.

The action heats up on Saturday, March 4th with the Reedy River Rivalry presented by ScanSource at 1:00 PM. The anticipation for Clemson vs. South Carolina at Fluor Field is always high, and with both programs ranked in Baseball America‘s preseason top 10, the 2017 edition of the Reedy River Rivalry promises to be exciting once again. This will be the seventh matchup between the two schools at Fluor Field, and South Carolina holds a 4-2 lead in the series, but Clemson is coming off a victory in 2016.

The six meetings between Clemson and South Carolina in Greenville have produced record-breaking attendance numbers, and last year’s matchup brought 7,216 fans through the Fluor Field gates, which set a record for all games in the 12-year history of Fluor Field.

“The Reedy River Rivalry presented by ScanSource is always a highlight of the College Baseball Series at Fluor Field, and it is special for us to be able to host these elite programs in Downtown Greenville again in 2017,” said Jarinko. “Coach Monte Lee at Clemson and Coach Chad Holbrook at South Carolina are first-class individuals who will have their teams ready for the electric atmosphere of this game, and we can’t wait to see them in action.”

The First Pitch Invitational will return to Fluor Field on Sunday, March 5th after playing at Latham Stadium on the campus of Furman University on Saturday. Sunday’s action features Michigan State against UT-Martin at 11:00 AM and Furman against Presbyterian at 3:00 PM.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Clemson and Michigan State will face off at 7:00 PM.

Furman and South Carolina will return to Fluor Field on Tuesday, March 14th with a 7:00 PM first pitch.

The North Greenville Crusaders will play the first of their two matchups at Fluor Field in 2017 on Wednesday, March 22nd, when they take on the USC Aiken Pacers, another newcomer to Fluor Field, at 7:00 PM.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Presbyterian returns to Greenville to face off against the Wofford Terriers at 7:00 PM.

The HBCU Classic presented by Michelin returns on Friday, April 14th with a doubleheader of historically black colleges and universities. The Benedict Tigers and the Paine Lions will kick off the day at 3:00 PM, while the nightcap featuring the Claflin Panthers and the Clark Atlanta Panthers begins at 7:00 PM.

North Greenville returns to Fluor Field on Wednesday, April 19th at 7:00 PM to take on the Catawba College Indians, the third newcomer to Fluor Field in 2017.

Tuesday, May 9th will bring Clemson and Furman to Fluor Field for a 7:00 PM first pitch, and Furman will be celebrating its annual Vs. Cancer campaign throughout the night.

The college baseball season at Fluor Field concludes with the Southern Conference Tournament, which runs from Tuesday, May 23rd through Sunday, May 28th. The Western Carolina Catamounts will look to defend their SoCon championship in 2016, which they won in walk-off fashion. Three in-state programs will participate in the tournament – Furman, Wofford and The Citadel Bulldogs, while Western Carolina will be joined by five other out-of-state programs – the East Tennessee State Bucs, the Mercer Bears, the UNC Greensboro Spartans, the Samford Bulldogs and the VMI Keydets.

“The Southern Conference Tournament is a terrific conclusion to what promises to be an exciting College Baseball Series lineup in 2017,” said Drive Owner Craig Brown. “We are excited about the Road to Omaha for the College World Series running through Fluor Field and Downtown Greenville.”

Don’t miss your chance to catch the College Baseball Series at Fluor Field in 2017! All games and times are listed below, and you can get tickets by visiting glitnirticketing.com or calling (864) 240-4528.