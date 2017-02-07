USC Upstate Prepares to Host 13th Annual Upstate Spelling Bee

More than 80 students from Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union counties will take to the stage at the University of South Carolina Upstate on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017.

Students will vie for the title of Regional Spelling Bee Champion and the opportunity to represent Upstate South Carolina in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. in May.

“USC Upstate is honored to host the Spelling Bee and to bring students of this caliber to our campus,” said Interim Senior Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Clif Flynn.

Students in grades 3-8 from the three counties’ public, private and independent schools will compete by grade level in the first round to narrow the field of spellers to 18. Those spellers not eliminated in the first round will compete in the second and final round to determine the regional winner.

In addition to improving students’ spelling skills and increasing vocabularies, the spelling bee provides valuable experience in helping students develop poise and composure, traits that are necessary for success in public speaking, performing arts and athletics.

All school winners will be recognized during an awards ceremony around 10:30 a.m.

For more information, contact Kim Land, instructor of marketing at USC Upstate, at 864-503-7354.