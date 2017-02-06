Use Free File on Your Phone or Tablet

The Internal Revenue Service recently announced that taxpayers now may use their smart phones or tablets to electronically prepare and file their federal and state tax returns through IRS Free File.

The IRS and its private-sector partners who offer their brand-name software products for free now support a new design that allows for the use of desktops, laptops, mobile phones and tablets.

You may access the products using mobile devices in two ways: (1) Use the IRS app, IRS2Go, which has a link to the Free File Software Lookup Tool or (2) use the device’s browser to go to www.IRS.gov/freefile and select the “Free File Software Lookup Tool” or “Start Free File Now” to find the software product that matches your situation. The IRS2Go app is available for Android and iOS devices.

Taxpayers with adjusted gross income of $64,000 or less will find one or more free software options. Each of the 12 software providers set the eligibility requirements for their product, generally based on age, income or state residency. The Free File Software Lookup Tool asks a few questions to help you identify the appropriate software products.

Some partners offer free federal and free state tax return preparation; some charge a fee for state return preparation. Active duty military personnel whose income was $64,000 or less are exempt from any eligibility requirements and may use any Free File product they choose to file their federal return for free.

The Free File software allows for free electronic tax preparation and filing and direct deposit of refunds. Some taxpayers may need their 2015 adjusted gross income if they filed a return, in order to validate their identities and complete the electronic filing process.

Also, taxpayers who are eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit or the Additional Child Tax Credit are reminded that, by law, the IRS must hold refunds that contain those credits until February 15. The refunds likely won’t arrive into taxpayers’ financial accounts until the week of February 27.