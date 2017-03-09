The purpose of the Young Women in Art Juried Exhibition is to provide a venue to recognize exemplary art works of young women in high school.

The exhibition also helps students begin to prepare for a major in art while still in grades 9-12, and introduces them to the Converse College Department of Art and Design and the variety of majors offered to women.

The 2017 Young Women in Art Juried Exhibition runs March 14th through March 25th at Converse College’s Milliken Art Gallery. The opening reception is March 14th from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

The artwork shown is by Sanye Yip, Our Late Supper, SC Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities, Marty Epp-Carter, teacher. It received the Best in Show Award for YWIA 2016.

For more information about this event and the “Young Women in Art Day” at Converse College: Call or e-mail Susanne Floyd Gunter, Ed.D., Chair, Department of Art and Design, (864) 596-9126 or [email protected]