The 5th Annual Hub City Hog Fest benefiting Mobile Meals will take place on April 7 – 8, 2017. The event has raised over $200,000 for Mobile Meals of Spartanburg in the past four years!

The City of Spartanburg will block off several roads in the newly renovated downtown/Morgan square in order to accommodate the many cook teams that we hope will compete in the fourth year of this BBQ competition.

This event will include a BBQ competition, an awards ceremony for the winning “Que”, delicious food and drink from local vendors (Friday and Saturday) and great live music both nights.

We are looking forward to the buzz around this event growing and we want you to be a part of it all.

For more information visit www.hubcityhogfest.com.