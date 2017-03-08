Annual Youth Art Month Exhibit at Chapman Cultural Center

Chapman Cultural Center presents the annual celebration of Youth Art Month, featuring K-12 work by students in all seven Spartanburg school districts as well as private and independent schools in Spartanburg County.

The Center will be displaying hundreds of artwork by students from all over Spartanburg County through April 9th. This free exhibit will be open Monday through Saturday, 10:00 am until 5:00 pm, and Sundays, 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

The exhibition is presented by SunTrust. “We are very grateful for the generous SunTrust sponsorship of our arts education programs,” Chapman’s Director of Arts Education Ava Hughes said. “In addition to the annual Youth Art Month exhibition and celebration, our arts education residencies and Muse Machine programs serve students throughout the year. In 2015-16, our in-school programs reached over 36,000 students and teachers. In addition, rotating exhibitions of student art are displayed at Chapman Cultural Center all year, and feature work from every public school and many private schools and community organizations through Spartanburg County.”

Come check out the hundreds of wonderful pieces that will be displayed on both floors of the Carlos Dupré Moseley Building!