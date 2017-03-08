AVX Corporation Expanding Upstate Presence; $35 Million Expansion and 100 New Jobs Expected

AVX Corporation (AVX), a provider of electronic components for a variety of applications, is expanding its existing operations in Greenville County to accommodate the company’s continued growth.

AVX will be investing $35 million in this expansion, creating 100 new jobs in the coming years.

Headquartered in Greenville, S.C., AVX is a leading international manufacturer and supplier of electronic passive components and interconnect solutions. With multiple manufacturing and warehouse facilities around the world, the company offers a broad range of devices, including capacitors, resistors, filters, couplers, timing and circuit protection devices.

“Continuing to expand our development and manufacturing operations at our headquarters in Greenville County will further strengthen AVX’s position as a leader in the global electronic component industry. We appreciate the continued support of Greenville County, the state and local officials,” said AVX Corporation Chief Financial Officer Kurt Cummings.

Located in the Southchase Industrial Park at One AVX Boulevard in Fountain Inn, S.C., the company will be adding 80,000 square feet of manufacturing space and 30,000 square feet of warehouse space to facilitate expansion of specialty passive electronic components production. For more information on the company, visit www.avx.com.