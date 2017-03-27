The Where We All Belong Concert on April 1st

This year the Where We All Belong Concert will showcase different bands that represent the sound that has been brewing in Spartanburg for the past ten years.

The concert begins at 7:00 pm on April 1st and continues until 10:00 pm at the Chapman Cultural Center.

Bands performing include: The Workhorse, St. Maurice, Silver Travis, and The Justin McCorkle band. Each band represents a different facet of the music scene Spartanburg is famous for.

All the bands will be given the opportunity to perform their best selection of original songs with a few tips of the hat to the trailblazers who helped put Spartanburg on the map through select cover songs.

Even before Marshal Tucker Band became the flagship band for the town, the community was well aware that there is something in the water in Spartanburg.

These bands are playing for Spartanburg because they love this town and the arts as much as we do! All proceeds from the concert will go support Spartanburg’s local art agency, Chapman Cultural Center.