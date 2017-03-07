Betsy Teter Wins South Carolina’s Highest Arts Honor

Hub City Writers Project is proud to announce that Betsy Teter is the recipient of the 2017 Elizabeth O’Neill Verner Governor’s Award for the Arts, South Carolina’s highest arts honor.

To recognize outstanding achievement and contributions to the arts in South Carolina, the Arts Commission annually presents the Elizabeth O’Neill Verner Awards. These awards honor South Carolina arts organizations, patrons, artists, members of the business community, and government entities who maximize their roles as innovators, supporters and advocates of the arts. In 1980, the Verner Awards took on a special significance with their designation as the official “Governor’s Awards for the Arts.”