BMW Group U.S. Reports February 2017 Sales

Sales of BMW brand vehicles increased 0.3 percent in February for a total of 22,558 compared to 22,498 vehicles sold in February, 2016.

Year-to-date, the BMW brand is up 0.2 percent in the U.S. on sales of 40,667 vehicles compared to 40,580 sold in the first two months of 2016. Notable vehicle sales in February include the new BMW 5 Series with 2,731 cars, the BMW X1 which increased to 2,050 vehicles, and the BMW X3 which increased to 4,020 vehicles.

“March is the real beginning of the automotive selling season in the U.S. and BMW is well positioned for success with the right mix of vehicles and with the launch of the all-new 5 Series now underway,” said Ludwig Willisch, Head of BMW Group Region Americas. “The trend towards Sports Activity Vehicles is strong but so is demand for the new 5 Series, especially the new M550 which goes on sale in the Spring along with the hybrid-electric 530e.”

BMW Group Sales

In total, the BMW Group in the U.S. (BMW and MINI combined) reported February sales of 24,712 vehicles, a decrease of 2.5 percent from the 25,337 vehicles sold in the same month a year ago. Year-to-date, BMW Group sales are down 1.6 percent on sales of 45,931 vehicles in the first two months of 2017 compared to 46,657 in the same period in 2016.

MINI Brand Sales

For February, MINI USA reported 2,154 automobiles sold, a decrease of 24.1 percent from the 2,839 sold in the same month a year ago. Year-to-date, MINI USA reported a total of 5,264 automobiles sold, a decrease of 13.4 percent from 6,077 automobiles sold in the first two months of 2016.

Table 1: New Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, February 2017

Feb. 2017 Feb. 2016 % YTD Feb. 2017 YTD Feb. 2016 % BMW brand 22,558 22,498 0.3 40,667 40,580 0.2 BMW passenger cars 13,887 13,777 0.8 24,926 26,626 -6.4 BMW light trucks 8,671 8,721 -0.6 15,741 13,954 12.8 MINI brand 2,154 2,839 -24.1 5,264 6,077 -13.4 TOTAL Group 24,712 25,337 -2.5 45,931 46,657 -1.6

BMW Pre-Owned Vehicles

February 2017 sales of BMW Certified Pre-Owned set a February record with 11,260 vehicles, an increase of 30.2 percent from February 20

Total BMW Pre-Owned sales also set a February record with 20,256 vehicles, an increase of 36.1 percent from February 2016.

Total BMW Pre-Owned cars sold year-to-date were 38,475, a 34.4 percent increase from the first two months of 2016.

MINI Pre-Owned Vehicles