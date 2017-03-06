Chihuly Sculptures Installed in Rosalind Sallenger Richardson Center for the Arts

Two commissioned sculptures by renowned artist Dale Chihuly were recently installed in the Rosalind Sallenger Richardson Center for the Arts at Wofford College.

The site-specific permanent sculptures “Goldenrod and Crimson Persian Chandelier” and “Cerise and Amber Persian Ceiling” were created to honor the commitment to the arts of Jerry and Rosalind Richardson and their ongoing ties to both Wofford and the Spartanburg community. Chihuly and his team worked closely with the Richardson family, representatives of Wofford and the design team to realize the magnificent and elegant legacy works of art for the campus. The colorization of the artwork was inspired by images of fall foliage that were particularly chosen and much loved by Mrs. Richardson.

About the installation:

– Chihuly Studio shipped a 53-foot container from Tacoma, Washington, to Spartanburg, South Carolina.

– Installation of the artwork is taking place, Feb. 27 through March 3, 2017.

– Four members of Team Chihuly are currently on-site to install the artwork over a six-day period.

– Welcoming visitors as they enter the Rosalind Sallenger Richardson Center for Arts from the main parking lot, “Goldenrod and Crimson Persian Chandelier” measures 12’ 9” H x 8’W x 8’D and is composed of approximately 125 “Persian Chandelier” elements in various shades of red, orange and yellow.

– A beacon of color and light that will greet guests as they enter the Center for the Arts from the campus, “Cerise and Amber Persian Ceiling” measures 57’H x 32’7”W x 9’6”D and is composed of approximately 177 Persian elements in similar warm autumnal tones.

Dale Chihuly, an American sculptor, has mastered the alluring, translucent and transparent qualities of ice, water, glass and neon, to create works of art that transform the viewer experience. He is globally renowned for his ambitious site-specific architectural installations in public spaces, and in exhibitions presented in more than 250 museums and gardens worldwide including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Smithsonian American Art Museum and the Corning Museum of Glass. Major exhibitions include “Chihuly Over Venice” (1995-96), “Chihuly in the Light of Jerusalem” (1999), “Garden Cycle” (2001-present), de Young Museum in San Francisco (2008), the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (2011), Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Richmond (2012), the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, Montreal, Canada (2013) and the Royal Ontario Museum of Art, Toronto, Canada (2015.) “Chihuly Garden and Glass” opened at Seattle Center in 2012.