Commercial Music Concert Set for Sunday, April 2nd at Chapman Cultural Center

Join us on Sunday, April 2nd for a concert by the University of South Carolina Upstate’s Commercial Music department at 3:00 pm at Chapman Cultural Center.

The performance will feature the USC Upstate Vocal Ensemble, Guitar Ensemble, Jazz Combos and Commercial Music Combo, as well as 2017

The Upstate Vocal Ensemble will perform David Mennicke’s “Down in the River to Pray,” and Meghan Trainor’s “Better When I’m Dancin.” The Jazz Combos and Guitar Ensemble will perform classics from the Great American Songbook in addition to Latin and contemporary jazz selections. The Commercial Music Combo (Heavy Metal) will perform pieces from influential metal bands over the years.

For more information about the USC Upstate Commercial Music program, contact Dr. Nolan Stolz at [email protected]