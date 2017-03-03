Converse College School of the Arts Presents Little Women: The Musical This Weekend

The School of the Arts at Converse College is creating a powerful new season of works for the 2017 that will amaze.

“Our students and faculty are expanding the boundaries of performance and exhibition,” observes Boone Hopkins, dean of the School of the Arts, “and we want our community to be there for these transformative experiences.”

Most of the nearly 200 arts and cultural events that await the Spartanburg community this year at Converse College are free admission. The full season listing is online at the School of the Arts’ cultural events calendar, where you can also join the email list for monthly updates. “We look forward to an exciting season where audiences are challenged and inspired by bold, beautiful, brilliant work” Hopkins says. “We hope to see the Spartanburg community there for every moment.”

This sampling of events offers a taste of all that awaits:

Little Women: the Musical (Mar. 1-5) Based on Louisa May Alcott’s American classic, this Civil War story of love and family stands the test of time. Produced nationally and internationally, Little Women has been praised by critics for its ambition in adapting such a well-known story for the stage. This timeless captivating story is brought to life in this glorious musical filled with personal discovery, heartache, hope and everlasting love.

Young Women in Art (Mar. 19) Artists from across the state of South Carolina exhibit their work in the Milliken Gallery in this selective showcase. Featuring the talents of up-and-coming artists, the faculty of the Department of Art & Design will curate this exhibition to feature new works in photography, printmaking, painting, sculpture and ceramics. Join us to see the artists that will be redefining the visual arts in our state.

Converse Symphony Orchestra and Converse Wind Ensemble (May 11) Dynamic faculty conductors take the baton in our instrumental ensembles this year. Dr. Susana Lalama begins her third year as director of the Converse Wind Ensemble (CWE), joining us from the University of Miami. Dr. Siegwart Reichwald returns to the podium to lead the Converse Symphony Orchestra (CSO) in a rich repertoire that will captivate and inspire. CWE concerts are Nov. 10 and Mar. 23. CSO concerts are Nov. 17 and Mar. 16; the two groups share a joint concert on May 11.

Godspell (May 3-7) Godspell was the first major musical theatre offering from 3-time Grammy and Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, Children Of Eden). An unsuspecting group helps Jesus reimagine parables from the book of Matthew with hefty dose of comic timing. An eclectic blend of memorable songs ranging from pop to vaudeville is employed as the story of Jesus’s life dances across the stage. Dissolving hauntingly into the Last Supper and the Crucifixion, Jesus’s messages of kindness, tolerance, and love come vibrantly to life.

For more information on upcoming events in the School of the Arts @ Converse College visit culture.converse.edu or call the Box Office at 864.596.9724.