Developer James Bakker Discusses Plans for Montgomery Building

It’s been a long, and sometimes tedious road to walk to get the project underway, but one of downtown’s most beloved historic buildings is now on its way back to being what it was for much of the 20th century.

Greenville-based developer James Bakker, lead developer with BF Spartanburg, has plans to create 10,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space on the ground floor, 9,000 square feet of office space on the second floor, and 72 residential units on floors three through 10. In the process, the building’s exterior will be restored to its original appearance, a splendor almost no one alive today in Spartanburg would remember seeing.

On this special episode of the City of Spartanburg Podcast, the hosts are talking with James Bakker about his plans for the building and where he sees this crucially important project fitting into downtown Spartanburg’s future.

(Content by the City of Spartanburg.)