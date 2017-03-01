The Girls of Atomic City Author Visits Spartanburg Public Library

The Girls of Atomic City author Denise Kiernan and journalist/freelancer Joe D’Agnese will discuss their writing lives at 7:00 pm Thursday, March 2nd at the Spartanburg Public Library to kick off the first installment of the 2017 Writing Show.

The Girls of Atomic City tells the incredible story of the top-secret World War II town of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and the young women brought there, unknowingly, to help build the atomic bomb.

Together, this husband wife-team will share stories from a full-time writing life that includes journalism, ghostwriting, and books for adults and children. They are the authors of The Money Book for Freelancers, Part-Timers, and the Self-Employed, among others.

Denise Kiernan has been working as a writer for more than 20 years as a journalist, head writer for ABC’s “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire”, and the author of the New York Times bestseller “The Girls of Atomic City”, among others.

Joseph D’Agnese is a journalist, ghostwriter, and the author of the children’s picture book “Blockhead: The Life of Fibonacci”. His fiction has been included in Best American Mysteries, written for publications such as The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Discover, Wired, Saveur, This Old House, and other publications for both for adults and children

This panel will be moderated by Erin Templeton, Anne Morris Chapman Distinguished Professor of International Study at Converse College. The Writing Show is presented by Hub City Writers Press and the Spartanburg County Public Library.