Grown in Spartanburg: A Tour of Farms, Farm Stands and Markets

From peaches and pumpkins, to strawberries and hayrides, visitors can enjoy farm-fresh products and plan family activities thanks to a new tour that highlights agricultural offerings throughout Spartanburg County.

The Spartanburg Convention & Visitors Bureau (SCVB) has developed the latest in a series of self-guided tours, this one highlighting the abundant agricultural offerings of Spartanburg County. Grown in Spartanburg is a new brochure and mobile-friendly website that gives travelers a chance to learn about life on a Colonial-area farm, milk a cow on a family-owned dairy farm, pick a pumpkin, buy peaches by the peck, get lost in a corn maze, or even take a hayride.

“We want travelers to understand the importance of agriculture in Spartanburg County, visit working farms, and buy local, farm-fresh products,” said Chris Jennings, Executive Vice President of the SCVB. “The Grown in Spartanburg tour allows visitors to get up close and personal with the people and places that make up Spartanburg’s diverse agricultural offerings.”

The inaugural tour highlights four working farms, six farm stands, three farmers’ markets, and two unique stores that feature Spartanburg food products. The website includes seasonal farm stands, and the SCVB anticipates even more locations will be added as agritourism opportunities expand throughout the county.

“Today’s travelers want things that are authentic, local and sustainable,” Jennings noted. “They also want that in the foods they eat, both at home and when they go out to dine. We can deliver those experiences and products here, and we hope this is just the beginning of a ‘growing’ trend for Spartanburg’s agricultural offerings.”

Print versions of the map and guide are available at the Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce Visitors Center, official South Carolina Welcome Centers, hotels and attractions throughout the county, as well as the locations highlighted along the tour. The mobile website is www.GrowninSpartanburg.com.