Hub City Hog Fest Returns to Morgan Square April 7-8

After just four years on the scene, it’s managed to become one of the most anticipated annual events in downtown Spartanburg.

And with last year’s move to Morgan Square further raising the bar, folks throughout Spartanburg are gearing up for the return of Hub City Hog Fest, April 7-8. With 45 teams competing in three categories, opportunities to sample some of the smokey goodness will abound, and the event will feature plenty of delicious food vendors.

The festival also features great live music on both Friday and Saturday, with Acoustic Syndicate and Big Daddy Love headlining respectively. For more on this year’s Hub City Hog Fest, listen to the City of SPartanburg podcast below and check out the festival’s website and Facebook page.

Want to listen to the City of Spartanburg podcast on your iOS device? Follow this link to subscribe through iTunes. Android user? Find us on the Google Play store here. Got Stitcher? Follow this link to listen. Podcast music provided by Spartanburg singer-songwriter, David Ezell.