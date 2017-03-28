Join Pam Stone at the Spartanburg Herald Journal Community Room for a Reading and Signing

Pam Stone will read and sign her book Girls Like Her at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 8th in the Community Room at the Spartanburg Herald Journal.

Hub City Bookshop will be providing the books. This event is free and open to the public. Please use the side entrance.

The novel follows Lissie Merriman, a woman who has been harboring a closely held dream for decades, putting it on the back burner as she raised her children, cared for her own parents, and fought breast cancer. Now, as this strong and spirited woman is about to turn 70, she has decided it’s time to realize her fantasy. But, the reaction from her adult children is mixed, especially her daughter, whose own dream is contingent upon Lissie denying hers and she begins to wonder: Are life changing adventures only for the young?

Co-starring for 7 seasons on the hit ABC sitcom, ‘Coach,’ actress and award winning comedian, Pam Stone, left Los Angeles for her horse farm in upstate South Carolina where she trains and competes in the equestrian discipline of dressage and writes a syndicated humor column. She shares ‘The Funny Farm’ with her partner, Paul Zimmerman, assorted rescue dogs and cats, none of whom get along with each other. This is her first novel.

If you can’t make it to the event and you want your own personalized copy contact us 24 hours in advance and we’ll take care of it for you!

Call 864-577-9349 e-mail [email protected] for additional information and inquiries.