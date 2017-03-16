The Lee Brothers Present Princess Pamela

Meet renowned Charleston cookbook authors The Lee Brothers as they launch Princess Pamela’s Soul Food Cookbook, a collection of recipes from Spartanburg native Pamela Strobel.

Thanks to the Lee Brothers, this beloved classic is now back in print after 45 years.

This ticketed luncheon, held in the pavilion at the Hub City Farmers’ Market at noon on May 23, will be family-style soul food produced by The Butterfly Foundation, a non-profit culinary job-training program on Spartanburg’s Northside.

Matt and Ted Lee will tell the story of Princess Pamela’s early days in Spartanburg and her 12-seat speakeasy-style restaurant in Manhattan that for three decades was a hip salon, with regulars from Andy Warhol to Diana Ross.

Matt Lee calls the cookbook “a really deep dive on South Carolina cooking before the war, very sophisticated combinations of ingredients like hog chow and turnip greens, pigtails and butter beans, 12 different permutations of sweet potato confections.” Pamela’s mother, Beauty, was the pastry chef at the Elite restaurant in downtown Spartanburg in the 1920s.

A $35 ticket gets you lunch, plus a signed hardback copy of the Princess Pamela book. A $25 ticket does not include the book. This event, presented by Spartanburg’s Hub City Bookshop, is sponsored by Milliken & Co. of Spartanburg, and Springer Mountain Farms in Mount Airy, Ga.

The Lee Brothers will be available to personalize books after the luncheon.

Visit hubcity.org for additional information.