Lighten up Spartanburg’s Remaining Sculptures Will Be Installed by Mar. 31st

Lighten Up Spartanburg! is a large scale public art project that bolsters the cultural vitality of downtown Spartanburg, expands the local economy through tourism, provides opportunities to local and regional artists, and fosters connections between local businesses and the arts.

The project is comprised of 28 six foot tall fiberglass light bulbs painted, sculpted, and otherwise altered by 28 local and regional artists, sponsored by 28 local businesses, and installed in 28 public spaces in and around downtown Spartanburg, South Carolina’s newest Cultural District.

The first three light bulbs were revealed on 9.29.2016 at a Kickoff Party in downtown Spartanburg attended by the project’s sponsors, featured artists, and curators; these bulbs were installed on 11.11.2016. They are:

Social Relevance by Page Davis – sponsored by Santo Lubes – Wall Street

Bulb with Glasses by Susan Floyd and Ann Eickman – sponsored by Contec – corner of N Church Street and Main Street

Holiday in Shadowland by Bailie – sponsored by Bagwell Fence – Magnolia Street

The remaining 25 light bulb sculptures will be installed by 3.31.2017. All 28 of the bulbs will be on exhibit for a full year. The remaining 25 artists selected to participate in Lighten Up Spartanburg! are:

Whitney Barnard

Vivianne Carey

Emily Clanton

Creative Development Group (Deede Cohen, Lisa Crouch, Katee Hargraves, Nancy Stewart, Patty Wright, and Daniel Zongrone)

Abe Duenas

Travis Galloway

Annette Giaco

Pat Kabore

Jeremy Kemp

Alexander Lay

Greg Mueller

Aldo Muzzarelli

Alexis Narduzzi

Sharon Passmore

Beth Regula

Lydia See

Randy Shull

Erin Tapley

Denise Torrence

Torey Wahlstrom

Kaitlyn Walters

Winston Wingo

Aimee Wise

Kathy Zimmerli Wofford

Joni Younkins-Herzog