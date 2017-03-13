Lighten up Spartanburg’s Remaining Sculptures Will Be Installed by Mar. 31st

Lighten Up Spartanburg! is a large scale public art project that bolsters the cultural vitality of downtown Spartanburg, expands the local economy through tourism, provides opportunities to local and regional artists, and fosters connections between local businesses and the arts.
The project is comprised of 28 six foot tall fiberglass light bulbs painted, sculpted, and otherwise altered by 28 local and regional artists, sponsored by 28 local businesses, and installed in 28 public spaces in and around downtown Spartanburg, South Carolina’s newest Cultural District.
The first three light bulbs were revealed on 9.29.2016 at a Kickoff Party in downtown Spartanburg attended by the project’s sponsors, featured artists, and curators; these bulbs were installed on 11.11.2016. They are:
Social Relevance by Page Davis – sponsored by Santo Lubes – Wall Street
Bulb with Glasses by Susan Floyd and Ann Eickman – sponsored by Contec – corner of N Church Street and Main Street
Holiday in Shadowland by Bailie – sponsored by Bagwell Fence – Magnolia Street
The remaining 25 light bulb sculptures will be installed by 3.31.2017. All 28 of the bulbs will be on exhibit for a full year. The remaining 25 artists selected to participate in Lighten Up Spartanburg! are:
Whitney Barnard
Vivianne Carey
Emily Clanton
Creative Development Group (Deede Cohen, Lisa Crouch, Katee Hargraves, Nancy Stewart, Patty Wright, and Daniel Zongrone)
Abe Duenas
Travis Galloway
Annette Giaco
Pat Kabore
Jeremy Kemp
Alexander Lay
Greg Mueller
Aldo Muzzarelli
Alexis Narduzzi
Sharon Passmore
Beth Regula
Lydia See
Randy Shull
Erin Tapley
Denise Torrence
Torey Wahlstrom
Kaitlyn Walters
Winston Wingo
Aimee Wise
Kathy Zimmerli Wofford
Joni Younkins-Herzog