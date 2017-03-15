MP Husky Expanding Its Upstate Manufacturing Operations; 50 New Jobs Expected

MP Husky, one of the leading manufacturers of Cable Tray and Cable Bus systems in the United States and Canada, is expanding its existing manufacturing operations in Greenville County.

To accommodate increased customer demand, the company will be creating 50 new jobs.

Founded in 1955, MP Husky designs and manufactures a variety of Cable Tray systems and Cable Bus power distribution systems. This location will feature custom metal fabrication operations, including welding, Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machinery and more. It will also house a wide range of other operations, such as engineering, design and in-house lab testing.

To expand its existing manufacturing capabilities, the company will be constructing a new 150,000-square-foot facility. Hiring for the new operations, located at 1400 Old Stage Road in Mauldin, S.C., has already begun. Interested applicants should contact the company directly at [email protected].

“MP Husky is excited about the opportunity to continue to grow in South Carolina and, specifically, in Greenville County. A primary company goal has always been to provide jobs in the Upstate. This investment will allow MP Husky to bring more employment opportunities, and we are looking forward to many years of continued growth at this new facility in Mauldin, S.C.” – MP Husky President Dusty Henry

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project.