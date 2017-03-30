Planting Seeds for a Financially Literate Future

April showers bring May flowers. April also is a good time to plant seeds for a financially fit future. After all, April is Financial Literacy Month.

Seeds of information from the Federal Trade Commission are free. They include publications on saving and shopping, credit and debt, buying a home or car, or looking for a job or paying for school; short videos on understanding credit scores and dealing with debt collectors; and worksheets on creating a budget and shopping for a mortgage.

Financial Literacy Month is an ideal time to learn – or teach others – the importance of consumers’ rights, and how to file a complaint if something goes wrong. Watch this video to learn why it’s important to report fraud.

(Written by Colleen Tressler, FTC Consumer Education Specialist.)