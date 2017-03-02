Space Day at Roper Mountain Science Center on March 11th

Space Day at Roper Mountain Science Center will showcase re-opening of giant dome theater and planetarium featuring 360 degree immersion, 4K projection, and 5.1 surround sound.

Come journey to other worlds with Roper Mountain Space center for Space Day at Roper Mountain Science Center! We have partnered with organizations from across the Upstate to bring in interactive exhibits and hands on activities that will inspire, awe, and motivate you to LOOK UP and CATCH THE VISION of aviators and astronomers from past, present, and future! There will be something for everyone from every age! Space Day 2017 celebration will take place Saturday, March 11th, 9 AM to 3 PM, at Roper Mountain Science Center.

All events are included in the general admission to the Center: $7 for children (ages 4-12) and senior citizens (age 60 and over); $8 for teens and adults (ages 13-59). Free for children age 3 and under, RMSC members, and Greenville County Schools employees.

Shows and show times in the newly renovated Hooper Planetarium:

10:00 am and 1:00 pm – Stars

11:00 am and 2:00 pm- Astronaut

12:00 pm- Eclipse: The Sun Revealed

Enjoy additional activities across Roper Mountain in our Marine Lab, Tropical Rainforest, Ecology, and Discovery Labs, and Living History Farm.

Space Day 2017 is supported by Johnson Space Center, NASA Langley, Michelin, GE Aviation, Lockheed Martin, Clemson University, Greenville Technical College, University of South Carolina Upstate, Embry Riddle Aeronautics-Worldwide, Pisgah Astronomical Research Institute, Purdue Alumni, Army National Guard, East North Street Academy of Science and Math, Fountain Inn Elementary, Wade Hampton High School, Byrnes High School Honors Aviation, Western Carolina Remote Control Skyhawks, Asheville Star Trek Club Alaric, and the Upstate SC Youth Aviators Association.

A Sampling of Space Day 2017 Activities:

Moon Rocks, Meteorites, and Historic NASA Artifacts on display

from Honors Aviation GE Aviation hosts a Straw Rocket Design Challenge

Clemson Nanomaterials Institute hosts hands-on Nanoscience activities!

East North Street Academy of Math and Science 4th grade students will assist the public with the design and creation of lander modules that safely deliver a fragile payload to the surface of a distant planet

Fountain Inn Elementary STEAM Projects on Display

and visitors can purchase custom Fuddruckers, Chick Fil A, and Snow Castle food available for purchase

Please visit RoperMountain.org or call 864-355-8906 for additional information.