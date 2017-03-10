Spartanburg Little Theatre Presents Noel Coward’s Blithe Spirit

Researching for his new novel, Charles Condomine invites the implausible medium Madame Arcati to his house for a séance. While consumed in a trance, Madame Arcati unwittingly summons the ghost of Charles’ dead wife Elvira.

Appearing only to Charles, Elvira soon makes a play to reclaim her husband, much to the chagrin of Charles’ new wife Ruth. Now if he wants his latest marriage to stand a GHOST of a chance, he’d better conjure up a solution quickly.

One husband, two feuding wives and a whisper of mischief in the air – who will win in Noel Coward’s unworldly comedy?

Performances are scheduled for March 10, 11, 17, and 18 at 8:00 pm, and March 12, and 19 at 3:00 pm. Please visit tickets.vendini.com for ticketing information.

Presented by the Spartanburg Little Theatre.