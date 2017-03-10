Spartanburg.com News

Spartanburg Little Theatre Presents Noel Coward’s Blithe Spirit

Posted on Friday, March 10, 2017
Noel Coward’s Blithe Spirit

Researching for his new novel, Charles Condomine invites the implausible medium Madame Arcati to his house for a séance. While consumed in a trance, Madame Arcati unwittingly summons the ghost of Charles’ dead wife Elvira.

Appearing only to Charles, Elvira soon makes a play to reclaim her husband, much to the chagrin of Charles’ new wife Ruth. Now if he wants his latest marriage to stand a GHOST of a chance, he’d better conjure up a solution quickly.

One husband, two feuding wives and a whisper of mischief in the air – who will win in Noel Coward’s unworldly comedy?

Performances are scheduled for March 10, 11, 17, and 18 at 8:00 pm, and March 12, and 19 at 3:00 pm. Please visit tickets.vendini.com for ticketing information.

Presented by the Spartanburg Little Theatre.