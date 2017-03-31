Spartanburg Youth Theatre Presents James and the Giant Peach, Jr.

Spartanburg Youth Theatre presents three performances of Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach, Jr. on April 14-15.

Based on one of Roald Dahl’s most poignantly quirky books, James and the Giant Peach Jr. is a brand new musical take on this “masterpeach” of a tale.

When James is sent by his atrocious aunts to chop down their old fruit tree, he discovers a magic potion that grows a tremendous peach and launches a journey of enormous proportions. Featuring a wickedly tuneful score and a witty and charming book, this adventurous musical about courage and self-discovery is destined to be a classic.

This production is appropriate for all ages.

Visit www.spartanburgyouththeatre.com for additional information and to purchase your tickets.