Susan Coryell Reading and Signing on April 12th

Join author Susan Coryell for a reading and signing at 5:00 pm Wednesday, April 12th at the Hub City Bookshop. Coryell will be reading from her Overhome Trilogy.

A career educator, Coryell has taught students from 7th grade through college. She earned a BA degree in English from Carson-Newman College and received her Masters from George Mason University. She is listed in several different volumes of Who’s Who in Education and Who’s Who in Teaching. Susan belongs to Author’s Guild, Virginia Writers, and Lake Writers. She loves to talk with budding writers at schools, writers’ conferences and workshops. Her young adult anti-bully novel Eaglebait is in its third edition for print and e-book, updated with cyber-bullying. Eaglebait won the NY Public Library’s “Books for the Teen Age,” and the International Reading Association’s “Young Adult Choice.”

Coryell has long been interested in concerns about culture and society in the South, where hard-felt, long-held feelings battle with modern ideas.

If you can’t make it to the event and you want your own personalized copy contact us 24 hours in advance and we’ll take care of it for you!

Please call 864-577-9349 or e-mail [email protected] for additional information.