Top Auto Industry Experts to Meet in Upstate

Some of the automotive industry’s top experts recently gathered in the Upstate to exchange the latest ideas on the future of transportation.

The Masters Program is sponsored by the Society of Independent Gasoline Marketers of America (SIGMA) and will be held at the Clemson University International Center for Automotive Research.

The program is attracting CEOs, company owners and chief technical officers. Among those expected to attend is Doug Haugh, president and chief strategy officer of Mansfield Energy Corp.

“This is a great opportunity for those of us in industry to get together with the top minds from academia to talk about the future of transportation and how it will affect the fuels and energy markets,” he said. “We look forward to a vigorous and fruitful dialogue.”

Zoran Filipi, chair of automotive engineering at Clemson, played a leading role in organizing the event.

“The program puts our department’s top talent and the world-class facilities at CU-ICAR in the automotive spotlight for two days,” he said. “We look forward to showing our guests all that Clemson and the Upstate have to offer.”

Ryan McNutt, the CEO of SIGMA, said the program included talks on fuels and novel modes of combustion, processing and catalysis, vehicle electrification and the impact of autonomous driving on mobility.

“The program has attracted a diverse set of speakers who will set the stage for stimulating conversation,” he said. “Their credentials are a testament to the importance of the event.”

Speakers included (in order of appearance): Filipi, Julian Weber of BMW, James Szybist of Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Shyam Jade of Bosch, Simona Onori of Clemson University, Robert Prucka of Clemson University, Fred Payne of Greenville County Council and David Bruce of Clemson University.

(Written by Paul Alongi, Clemson University College of Engineering, Computing and Applied Sciences.)