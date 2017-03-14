Upstate Bus Tour to Anderson County on March 28th

The Getting to Know Your Neighbors Bus Tours are a great opportunity to learn more about what makes each community across the region unique and a vital component of the region.

The first stop for 2017 is in Anderson County and there are only a limited number of spots remaining, so reserve your seat today.

A full day in Anderson will start with an Economic Development update and tour of the Walgreens Distribution Center that has received national recognition for utilizing employees who have some level of a disability or special need. We will also get an update on community health initiatives from AnMed Health. Education is an important topic in Anderson and we will tour Anderson University as well as the Industrial Technology Center of Tri-County Technical College. Lunch will be held at the Anderson Arts Center and also include a walking tour of downtown Anderson. Other planned excursions are to the Green Pond and the Research Park/Advanced Material Center.

Space is limited to 33 people (only 15 spaces remain), so be sure to secure your spot today.

Cost for the day is $25, and lunch is included. The tour begins at 8:30 am and concludes at 5:00 pm. The bus will leave from the Ten at the Top office at 124 Verdae Blvd. with a pickup stop at the Powdersville Wal-Mart

