YouthBuild Constructs First Handicap-Accessible Home in Northside

Alyssa Mulliger of the Spartanburg Herald-Journal recently wrote an article about Chiquette Johnson, a Spartanburg resident who is excited about soon becoming the new owner of a home more suitable for her family’s needs.

An excerpt of the article is included below.

Johnson has been renting a duplex in Spartanburg where she lives with her two sons, Cory, 10, and Conner, 3. The space is a challenging one in which to care for Conner, who has a congenital genetic disorder and is wheelchair bound. When Johnson became eligible for a Habitat home, Habitat for Humanity of Spartanburg decided to build one that would be more handicapped-accessible.

Since 1987, Habitat Spartanburg has built 118 homes in our community, providing more than 500 families with homes to call their own. Families are selected for the program based on need, income, and willingness to partner with Habitat. After completing financial counseling and 250 hours of “sweat equity,” Habitat homeowners receive affordable mortgages with monthly payments averaging $400. Their new Energy Star-certified homes are approximately 1,150 square feet, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. We use only the finest building materials including Architectural shingles and Cemplank (Hardiplank product) siding.