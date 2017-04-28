The 2017 Flea For Y’all Season Opens April 30th

The 2017 season for Asheville Flea For Y’all kicks off on April 30th. The season marks a new chapter for Flea For Y’all and introduces two new show locations: Asheville Outlets and Pisgah Brewing.

Asheville Outlets will be Asheville Flea For Y’all’s home on the Last Sunday of each month April through October. The location, just 6 miles from downtown Asheville, offers easy access from I-26, mountain views and ample parking for patrons and vendors alike. The Flea will take over the far, tree lined lot beside Field and Stream.

On Sunday, Nov 5, the Flea For Y’all will be heading out to Pisgah Brewing for the first ever November bonus Fall Bonanza! This location offers a gorgeous mountain setting, ample parking and a brewery! Pisgah Brewing is located just off US 70 at 150 Eastside Drive, Black Mountain.

On Saturday, Dec 2, Asheville Flea For Y’all returns to the WNC AG Center for the 3rd annual Holiday Flea in the Davis Arena located at 1301 Fanning Bridge Rd.

The Asheville Flea For Y’all is currently taking vendor applications for all shows. Acceptable wares are vintage, antique, handmade art and lots of in between. No more than 10% import or new merchandise, no firearms allowed.

Asheville is a perfect place for an overnight or day-trip shopping. Make plans to visit the Flea For Y’all for the most unusual vintage and handmade shopping experience in the area. Thousands of buyers, decorators, designers, collectors and cheap skates alike attend hunting for treasure, junk, reimagined antiques and oddities.

Sunday shows include: April 30, May 28, June 25, July 30, August 27, Sept 24, Oct 29 and Nov 5.

The shows begin at 8:00 am and continue through 3:00pm. Adult entry is $2 and children enter for free. For more information about the Flea For Y’all visit www.ashevillefleaforyall.com, call (828) 771-6361 or email [email protected]