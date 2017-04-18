Battle of Bands to Open Student-Produced Concert ft. SHAED

SHAED, a Washington, D.C.-based alt-rock-pop trio, take Converse College’s Rainey Amphitheater stage May 13th in an entirely student-produced rock show.

“Lee’s vocals weave divinely through the Ernst twins’ pop-sensible production that can make anyone move,” says Sputnikmusic.com. “Their debut single, ‘Just Wanna See,’ is a genre-bending slow jam that has received international praise and favorable comparisons to bands like Florence + the Machine, Sia, Justin Timberlake, and Sylvan Esso.”

Opening the 8 p.m. show will be a band determined in a Battle of the Bands, produced by the same Converse music-business students. The contest, with only 10 slots available to regional artists, is set for 7 p.m. March 31 at the Lawson Academy Recital Hall on the college campus, 580 E. Main St., Spartanburg. To register, artists must email [email protected]

SHAED marks the third student-promoted concert in Converse’s two-year-old Music Business & Technology Certificate program. John Jeter, a former co-owner for The Handlebar, Greenville’s now-shuttered venue, helped jumpstart the curriculum at the all-women’s college.

The all-ages concert and the Battle of the Bands are open to the public. For SHAED, General Admission tickets are $10 advance, $15 Day of Show for non-students, and $5 for students. For more information, contact Jeter at [email protected] Admission is free to the all-ages Battle of the Bands event, which is also open to the public.