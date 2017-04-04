BMW Group U.S. Reports March 2017 Sales

Sales of BMW brand vehicles increased 3.3 percent in March for a total of 31,015 compared to 30,033 vehicles sold in March, 2016.

Year-to-date, the BMW brand is up 1.5 percent in the U.S. on sales of 71,682 vehicles compared to 70,613 sold in the first three months of 2016.

Notable vehicle sales in March include the BMW 7 Series which increased 10.0 percent to 935 cars, the BMW X3 which increased 42.9 percent to 6,395 vehicles, and the BMW X5 which increased 35.4 percent to 4,896 vehicles.

“With the arrival of Spring, thoughts naturally turn to new cars and March gave us a nice boost as our Sports Activity Vehicles, the X3 and X5 in particular, continue to drive the growing demand,” said Bernhard Kuhnt, President and CEO, BMW of North America. “Our new BMW 5 Series is just breaking into what is a difficult market for sedans but orders are solid and with two more variants on their way, we are optimistic for the months ahead.”

BMW Group Sales

In total, the BMW Group in the U.S. (BMW and MINI combined) reported March sales of 36,002 vehicles, an increase of 3.5 percent from the 34,795 vehicles sold in the same month a year ago. Year-to-date, BMW Group sales are up 0.6 percent on sales of 81,933 vehicles in the first three months of 2017 compared to 81,452 in the same period in 2016.

MINI Brand Sales

For March, MINI USA reported 4,987 automobiles sold, an increase of 4.7 percent from the 4,762 sold in the same month a year ago. Year-to-date, MINI USA reported a total of 10,251 automobiles sold, a decrease of 5.4 percent from 10,839 automobiles sold in the first three months of 2016.

Table 1: New Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, March 2017

Mar. 2017 Mar. 2016 % YTD Mar. 2017 YTD Mar. 2016 % BMW brand 31,015 30,033 3.3 71,682 70,613 1.5 BMW passenger cars 18,699 20,616 -9.3 43,625 47,242 -7.7 BMW light trucks 12,316 9,417 30.8 28,057 23,371 20.1 MINI brand 4,987 4,762 4.7 10,251 10,839 -5.4 TOTAL Group 36,002 34,795 3.5 81,933 81,452 0.6

BMW Pre-Owned Vehicles

March 2017 sales of BMW Certified Pre-Owned were 12,677 vehicles, an increase of 24.2 percent from March 20

Total BMW Pre-Owned sales for March were 21,708 vehicles, an increase of 34.3 percent from March 2016.

Total BMW Pre-Owned cars sold year-to-date were 60,183, a 34.3 percent increase from the first three months of 2016.

MINI Pre-Owned Vehicles