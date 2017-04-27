Caristrap International Locating Corporate Headquarters in Greenville County

Caristrap International, a manufacturer of industrial strapping systems, is locating its new corporate headquarters in Greenville County. The project is expected to bring $5.5 million of new capital investment and lead to the creation of 100 new jobs.

Established in 1954, Caristrap offers a wide range of strapping, buckles, tensioners, dispensers and more, supporting a variety of applications. The company also produces a series of specialty products based on fiberglass cord, cotton and other sources.

Located in Suite 300 of 45 Brookfield Oaks Drive in Greenville S.C., Caristrap will be locating its new corporate headquarters in an existing 32,000-square-foot space. Expected to be operational by the end of the second quarter of 2017, hiring for the new positions should begin mid-second quarter. Interested applicants should contact [email protected].

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved a $100,000 Set Aside grant to Greenville County to assist with the costs of building renovations.