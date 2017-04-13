City Council Approves New Tow Truck Regulations

City Council voted unanimously to approve the second reading of an ordinance setting new caps on towing from private lots at their most recent meeting.

The new rules set a fee limit of $100 for towing a vehicle ($300 for commercial vehicles weighing more than 26,000 lbs.) with a maximum of $20 per day in storage fees. Additionally, tow truck operators serving privately owned properties now have to register with the city.

This represents the City’s first foray into regulating private towing, which was undertaken after complaints from citizens and the City’s Police Department about large fees and other burdensome practices from some towing operators working in the city.

Also at Monday’s meeting, Council was briefed on board and commission vacancies for 2017. For a full list of vacancies, see the image below, and for more from Monday’s meeting, see City of Spartanburg’s full video and roundup of live tweets.