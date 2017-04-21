Hub City Co-op’s One Year Anniversary Celebration

Join the Hub City Co-op community to celebrate its one year anniversary on Saturday, April 22nd from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

There will be product samples, local vendors, beer tasting, giveaways, kids activities, live music and more! Plus, enjoy a bonus owner day! Owners save 10% all day.

WSPA 7 News recently covered the upcoming event:

Hub City Co-op is located at 176 North Liberty Street in Spartanburg. It is a community-owned, democratically-run natural grocery store. Open to the public, Hub City Co-op is a full-service retail grocery store, owned by thousands of community members. They feature a wide variety of local, natural and organic foods and products.