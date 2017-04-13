Jazz on the Square 2017

Enjoy listening to Gypsy jazz while drinking beer, wine and soft drinks in Morgan Square on Friday, April 14th. This event is free and open to the public.

The fun begins at 5:30 pm and lasts until 7:30 pm.

Children are welcome! Bring your lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy jazz, light rock and more.

The Square provides the perfect venue to enjoy Jazz on the Square, with its picturesque surroundings providing the perfect backdrop for the sounds of some great local and regional musicians. Beverages are available for purchase (and anyone wishing to purchase an alcoholic beverage must be 21 years of age and must show a valid ID). After the show, downtown Spartanburg’s fantastic restaurants have dinner covered.

The City of Spartanburg brings this biannual music series to Morgan Square in Downtown Spartanburg every Friday in April and May and then again in September and October.