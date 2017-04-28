JSI Store Fixtures Inc. Expanding Greenville County Presence; $2.1 Million Investment and 97 New Jobs Expected

JSI Store Fixtures Inc., a market-leading designer and manufacturer of high-quality merchandising displays for the supermarket industry, is expanding its Greenville County facility.

The firm is expected to invest $2.1 million in the expansion of its Greenville operations, creating 97 new jobs.

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Milo, Maine, JSI Store Fixtures designs, manufactures and markets display fixtures and closed-cell foam products for supermarket chains in North America and internationally. The company offers produce fixtures, such as market-style bins and risers, bakery fixtures, floral fixtures and more.

Located at 2723 White Horse Road in Greenville, S.C., JSI Store Fixtures’ new 78,000-square-foot facility will allow the company to expand beyond grocery stores and into convenience stores and more. Hiring for the new positions is already underway, and interested applicants should contact [email protected]