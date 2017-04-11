Pick Up Great Works of Art at Art Bargain Buy on April 20th

Need some new artwork for your home or office? Or perhaps you are looking for a work of art that is one of a kind?

Check out Club Art and Design’s Art Bargain Buy from 5:00 pm until 7:30 pm at USC Upstate. The vent is scheduled for Thursday, April 20, 2017 in the Greenhouse, located on the third floor of the George Dean Johnson, Jr. College of Business and Economics, 160 E. St. John St.

Pick up unique pieces produced by USC Upstate students and professors for as little as $10.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit Club Art and Design and Club Art Education and will help to fund club activities.