South Carolina Botanical Garden Spring Plant Sales Are April 7, 8 and 22

Upstate residents who are looking to spruce up their gardens should look to the South Carolina Botanical Garden for just what they need at the Spring Plant Sales.

The Botanical Garden Spring Plant Sales will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 7, for Friends of the Garden and 9 a.m. Saturdays April 8 and 22, for the public. Friends of the Garden memberships will be available at the gate for non-members who want to shop April 7.

All sales will be held in the nursery section of the Botanical Garden, 154 Lacecap Loop off of Perimeter Road in Clemson.

This year’s sales feature a large selection and variety of plant material, including summer annuals, naturally grown vegetable transplants and herbs, bog plants, perennials, ferns, shrubs, grasses, trees and fruits. Many hard-to-find native plants also will be there. A majority of the plant material is produced in the nursery and many selections are propagated from the Botanical Garden’s own plant collection.

Also offered will be prize-winning Hemerocallis selections from the Upstate Daylily Society. The popular Collector’s Corner will be stocked with rare plants available in limited quantities.

Botanical Garden staff members, Master Gardeners and Clemson horticulture faculty will be on hand to assist with the selection of plants for use in home landscapes. More information is available in the online catalog of plants. Print catalogs will also be available at the gate.

Plant sales are major fundraising events for the South Carolina Botanical Garden. All profits support operations and enhancements in the Garden. For information, contact Jeanne Briggs, nursery and greenhouse manager, at 864-656-3405 or [email protected].

(Written by Denise Attaway, Clemson University College of Agriculture, Forestry and Life Sciences; Public Service and Agriculture.)