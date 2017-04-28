Spartanburg Philharmonic Orchestra Presents Grand Finale

Maestro Sarah Ioannides’s final performance at Twichell Auditorium will bring her twelve-year tenure full circle. The hauntingly beautiful Nocturne, with the Converse Chorale, was a feature in the Director’s debut performance with the orchestra.

The concert begins at 7:00 pm on April 29th and will conclude with the ever-popular Saint-Saëns “Organ Symphony,” the very first piece the Maestro conducted in Spartanburg. The program will also feature soloist Rhea Jacobus, principal flute in the SPO, performing Fauré’s “Fantaisie for Flute and Orchestra.”

Don’t miss “Classical Conversations” with Chris Vaneman from 6:15 pm until 6:45 pm in the Lawson Academy Recital Hall!

Bizet

Faure

Debussy

Saint-Saëns Carmen, Suite no. 1

Fantaisie for Flute and Orchestra

Nocturnes, III. Sirènes

Symphony no. 3, op.78

Please visit www.spartanburgphilharmonic.org for additional information.