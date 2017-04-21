Spartanburg Soaring! on April 22nd

Come soar with Chapman Cultural Center during this all-day International Kite Festival. Spartanburg Soaring! is a community-wide initiative that encourages creativity, promotes healthy outdoor activity and builds civic pride.

Using kites as a common theme, Spartanburg Soaring! engages cultural curiosity and promotes active play through activities and events all across the city, including live music, great food trucks, and an art market.

Kids can make and decorate their own kites, purchase a kite from the CCC, or bring a kite from home. The festival is free and open to all, including the many international kite flyers who have come from Europe, Asia, Canada, and across the United States. The kite festival will be held in and around the Chapman Cultural Center, where hundreds of colorful kites will fill the skies above Spartanburg.

Spartanburg Soaring! is scheduled to run April 22nd from 11:00 am until 5:00 pm. In case of inclement weather, the rain date is Sunday, April 23rd, from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm.