Spartanburg Youth Theatre Presents James and the Giant Peach, Jr.

Posted on Friday, April 14, 2017
James and the Giant Peach, Jr.

Spartanburg Youth Theatre presents three performances of Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach, Jr. on April 14-15.

Based on one of Roald Dahl’s most poignantly quirky books, James and the Giant Peach Jr. is a brand new musical take on this “masterpeach” of a tale.

When James is sent by his atrocious aunts to chop down their old fruit tree, he discovers a magic potion that grows a tremendous peach and launches a journey of enormous proportions. Featuring a wickedly tuneful score and a witty and charming book, this adventurous musical about courage and self-discovery is destined to be a classic.

This production is appropriate for all ages.

Visit www.spartanburgyouththeatre.com for additional information and to purchase your tickets.