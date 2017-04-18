Statement on the Death of MPO Jason Harris

Mayor Junie White recently issued a statement following the death of Master Police Officer Jason Gregory Harris.

MPO Harris passed away Thursday, April 13, 2017, after being seriously injured in an accident while responding to a call on the night of April 11th.

“We are in mourning. This is a sad time for the citizens of Spartanburg, a sad time for the entire City of Spartanburg team, and a sad time for the law enforcement community, as we all deal with the death of Master Police Officer Jason Harris. As we mourn his passing, we also are reminded of the job our law enforcement officers do for us. They face dangers and risk their lives every day. Tragically, MPO Harris gave his life protecting the citizens of our community, and we will forever remember and honor him for that ultimate sacrifice.

“MPO Harris was a dedicated law enforcement officer, a man of compassion, and a beloved husband and father of three. Our thoughts and prayers are with MPO Harris’ entire family, and with all City of Spartanburg public safety officers and staff as they mourn their colleague’s death.”