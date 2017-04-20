It’s Strawberry Season in South Carolina

Spring has sprung in South Carolina and it’s primetime for everyone’s favorite treat: farm fresh strawberries.

South Carolina is home to over 40 strawberry farms offering both “U-pick” experiences, as well as pre-picked berries. Spartanburg County leads the state in strawberry acreage, followed by Lexington County.

“Getting out to the farm is a great way to show support for South Carolina farmers after the very challenging year they faced in 2017,” said Commissioner Weathers. “It’s also a great opportunity to meet the people growing nutritious food for your family, all while enjoying fresh, local fruits and vegetables.”

Strawberry farms are open April through May, but visitors should check the farm’s Facebook page or website for specific opening dates, hours of operation and directions. For a full listing of strawberry farms, visit scfarmfun.org.