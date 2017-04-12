Stren-Flex Locating New Operations in Upstate

Stren-Flex, a manufacturer of high-quality synthetic lifting products, recently announced plans to establish new operations in Greenville County. The project is expected to bring more than $1 million of capital investment and create more than 25 new jobs.

Founded in 2002, Stren-Flex manufactures a variety of synthetic lifting products, including nylon web slings, chain slings, wire rope slings, rigging, cargo control and more. Using high-quality webbing and high-tensile thread, the company provides products for a wide range of applications in the overhead lifting and cargo control industries.

Located at 126 Corporate Drive in Simpsonville, S.C., Stren-Flex will be leasing a 16,000-square-foot building for the purposes of manufacturing and distribution of overhead lifting products. Hiring for the new positions is already underway, and interested applicants should visit www.stren-flex.com or contact [email protected]

“We are very excited to start up our new manufacturing facility in Greenville County. The quality of life in this region is at a very high level, and working with narrow woven textiles in our manufacturing process made Greenville County the right decision for us.” – Stren-Flex President Roddy Rossborough