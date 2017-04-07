Sundays Unplugged at Chapman Cultural Center

Chapman Cultural Center is open every Sunday afternoon, from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm, to provide casual and cultural experiences for those who want to “unplug.”

Spartanburg Art Museum, Spartanburg Regional History Museum, Artists’ Guild of Spartanburg, and the Student Galleries are all open with free admission. In addition, one or more local musicians will perform a free mini-concert at no charge between 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm.

Below is the schedule of singer-songwriter performances:

April

09 – Dirk Schlingmonn

16 – Paul Bowman

23 – Love and a .45

30 – Neil Lee Griffin

May

07 – Kevin Lorenz

14 – Kevin Bridges

21 – Robbie Bowen

28 – Travis Smith

June

04 – Steve Nadeau

11 – Sudney McMath

18 – Barley Cove

25 – Jeff Edwards

August

02 – Corey McDaniels

09 –

16 – Ron Jewell

23 –

30 –

For more info, please call (864) 542-ARTS.