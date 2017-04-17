Theatre For Youth Presents “Have You Filled A Bucket Today”

The Theatre For Youth Class, a program for aspiring young actors and actresses at the University of South Carolina Upstate, will present “Have You Filled Your Bucket Today” at 2:00 pm on April 22nd in the Studio Theatre.

“Have You Filled A Bucket Today,” based on the award-winning books, is a fun and effective way to address bullying and to promote treating others with kindness. Tickets to the performance are $3 per person at the door.

In addition to offering the public performance on April 22, the Thursday Afternoon Acting Group will take performances on the road to perform at six local elementary schools. This outreach initiative aimed at introducing elementary, middle and high school students to the world of drama and theatre reached nearly 2,500 children last year.

“This is the 14th year that we have toured with a show and it is such a win-win opportunity for all involved,” said Rich Robinson, associate professor of theatre at USC Upstate. “The children are being exposed to a live theatrical performance, many for the first time ever, and they are the most honest audience we could ever hope for. The theatre students are gaining hands-on experience with acting, stage managing and the technical aspects of theatre.”

For more information, contact Rich Robinson, at (864) 503-5621 or [email protected]