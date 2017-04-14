Update on Street Closures in Downtown Spartanburg

Sometimes progress comes with a little pain, and with construction projects on seemingly every corner of downtown Spartanburg these days, some impacts to traffic were inevitable.

Lucky for all of us, the pain is temporary and the payoff is completely worth it.

On this episode of the City of Spartanburg podcast, the hosts are talking about two of the biggest closures, diving deep to give you the details on how long to expect delays and detours and talking about the amazing projects that our city will see when it’s all said and done.

Listen below for more and check out the City of Spartanburg’s Downtown Construction page for full details on all projects and street closures around downtown.

Want to listen to the City of Spartanburg podcast on your iOS device? Follow this link to subscribe through iTunes. Android user? Find us on the Google Play store here. Got Stitcher? Follow this link to listen. Podcast music provided by Spartanburg singer-songwriter, David Ezell.