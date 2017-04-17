Our Upstate Vision Forum: Building Global Fluency in the Upstate

The Our Upstate Vision Forum Series was created to provide an opportunity to discuss issues that are impacting current and future growth in the Upstate region.

We are pleased for this first forum of 2017 to be convened as a partnership between Ten at the Top and Upstate International.

With nearly 600 companies representing 36 countries, the Upstate has long been recognized as a national leader in attracting and retaining international companies. This thriving global market is critical to the economic success and overall quality of life for the Upstate region.

Global Fluency allows a metropolitan area to maximize the benefits of globalization and minimize the negative consequences. The more global fluent the Upstate is collectively, the smoother the trajectory into the globalized economy to ensure success and sustainability. Maintaining a culture that is supportive of residents from all cultures is essential to the continued success of the Upstate.

The regional forum will look at the Global Economy in the Upstate and how the region is developing a culture that embraces Global Fluency. Brad Gosche, Senior Director of the Global Fluency Institute in Columbus, Ohio, will serve as the keynote speaker. He will be joined for a panel discussion by Upstate leaders who are among those building Global Fluency in the region.

The event will take place from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm on April 27, 2017 at BMW Zentrum, 1400 Highway 101 S., Greer, SC 29651. Networking reception will follow.

Cost to attend is $10 and advance registration is required. Cancellations must be made within 14 days of event to receive a refund.

Register today at constantcontact.com.